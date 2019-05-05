Comments
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area wrapped up its 2018/19 season on Sunday, May 5. The area has seen a healthy season, as have other ski areas and resorts in Colorado.
Live music at 5:30 p.m. will celebrate the successful year. Visitors can also enjoy BBQ’s and drink specials.
Breckenridge is expected to stay open until May 27. Arapahoe Basin is expected to close June 6.