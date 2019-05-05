Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Latina students from across the state will now have some financial support to help make their dreams come true. The Latinas First Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit, awarded 30 college and graduate school scholarships to young women.
CBS4’s Andrea Flores emceed the sold out 8th Annual Luncheon at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Seawall ballroom.
Eight Latina leaders were also honored for their contributions to the community.
All proceeds raised from the event go back into providing scholarships and programs for future generations.