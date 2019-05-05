  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Latina students from across the state will now have some financial support to help make their dreams come true. The Latinas First Foundation, a Colorado nonprofit, awarded 30 college and graduate school scholarships to young women.

(credit: Hi-Def Photography)

CBS4’s Andrea Flores emceed the sold out 8th Annual Luncheon at the Denver Center for Performing Arts Seawall ballroom.

CBS4’s Andrea Flores (credit: Hi-Def Photography)

Eight Latina leaders were also honored for their contributions to the community.

(credit: Hi-Def Photography)

All proceeds raised from the event go back into providing scholarships and programs for future generations.

