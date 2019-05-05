Sharks Take Series Lead, 3-2, In Game 5 Against AvsHertl's goals led the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 on Saturday night.

Blazers Go Up 2-1 Over Denver After 140-137 Win In 4 OTsRodney Hood came off the bench to hit the key 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left and Portland beat the Denver in four overtimes.

Former CU Assistant Coach Denied Work ReleaseA former University of Colorado assistant football coach who pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-girlfriend has been denied entry into a jail work release program and will have to serve a 25-day jail sentence.

Veteran QB Flacco Already Making An Impression On Young Broncos ReceiversThe Denver Broncos have only had a few minicamp practices, but Joe Flacco has quickly made an impression on some of his younger teammates.

Denver Nuggets Hope To Solve Shooting Woes As Series Shifts To PortlandThe Denver Nuggets are looking for their first playoff win in Portland in 33 years.

The Fast And Furious: MacKinnon Has Avs Buzzing In PlayoffsNathan MacKinnon received a text message from a good buddy just before the start of the playoffs. The basic point: Attack and dictate the pace.