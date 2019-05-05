DENVER (CBS4) – Students at Denver’s East High School wrapped up their prom season on Saturday night. Parents, teachers and volunteers made sure the students had a fun place to go after the dance to keep them safe and out of trouble.

They weren’t set designers or party planners scrambling to decorate the halls of East High School in Denver Saturday. They were parents of seniors and they are all pitching in to throw their kids an epic after-prom party.

“Today I sent a surgeon out to run an errand for me. To pick up balloons from party city,” said Lizzie Treat, parent. “We’re running on adrenaline.”

Berni Slowey and Treat are part of the East High School PTSA. For 30 years, the group has been organizing an after prom for East seniors. The hope is that kids will go back to East after the dance where they will be safe instead of somewhere they might regret later.

“The best thing is the smiles on their faces, that they’re safe and that they’re able to come home,” said Slowey.

It shouldn’t be a hard decision for students to go back to East the after prom. Parents made oversized board games, a video game arcade, yard games, a casino, a silent disco, game shows they can play with live hosts, and food for the kids.

“We are over the top a little bit because we want the kids to stay,” Slowely said.

It doesn’t cost the students anything to attend, but it does cost thousands of dollars in the form of donations and about 15,000 hours of volunteer time from parents.

If you ask these exhausted amateur party planners if it’s worth it, there is no doubt. “Hell yes!” said Treat. She adds as Berni laughs, “Is that okay to say?”