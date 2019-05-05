DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a pretty busy weather week ahead with everything from strong thunderstorms to rain and snow potentially in store. It’s all thanks to a large area of low pressure that will move in from southern California.
But before that low gets here we will enjoy one more very mild day across Colorado with most places climbing into the 60s and 70s. Locations above 9,000 feet will see 40s and 50s. Extreme southeast Colorado could even climb into the lower 80s today.
There is a front to our north and east and by this afternoon a piece of it could dip into the northeast plains. If that happens it will bring some slightly cooler air to the northeast corner.
A few scattered showers or storms will be possible anywhere within Colorado today thanks to daytime heating. But because moisture is limited we do not anticipate anything widespread or strong to develop.
Clouds will increase and temperatures will start to fall during the day on Monday as the next storm gets closer. By Wednesday and Thursday we are expecting highs to be anywhere from 20-30 degrees below normal with a good chance for rain. The mountains will see some spring snow! A few places may even see a little snow as low as 5,000 feet before the storm moves away. Stay tuned for the details!!