DENVER (CBS4) — In an effort to attract more Coloradans to explore careers in construction, Denver Workforce Services hosted two seminars and a job fair at the Denver Coliseum. A diverse group of residents attended to learn more about the perks that comes with working in the construction industry.

Machi Cross, a 16-year-old high school student, attended the event to see if construction would be best for him. With a booming construction industry in Denver, Cross said the opportunity for job growth could be great for a lifetime career.

“I just want to start off early and be able to take any opportunity I can to be more comfortable with my future,” Cross said. “I know something hands-on is something I would enjoy doing.”

Dozens attended the event, and more than 20 local organizations and companies hosted booths for information on the industry.

“People want opportunities. They see all the cranes moving, and all the trucks on the road,” said Marcus Johnson, Project Manager for Denver Workforce Services. “We really wanted to get our friends and neighbors and families connected with the opportunities.”

Cross’ mother, Aubrey Martin, said she was thrilled to see her young son take initiative to further his skill set in advance, and thanked the city for hosting the event.

“I didn’t know a lot of things about this industry that I learned today,” Martin said. “I think this could be really good for him for his future, his family. It sounds like the sky is the limit for as far as he wants to go.”

Cross said he hoped meeting new industry professionals would set him on a track to have apprenticeships and employment by the time he graduates.

Johnson said the success of the events encouraged them to host more similar events in the months to come.