  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe Red Line
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Spina Bifida Association of Colorado


DENVER (CBS4) – Friends and family came together Sunday at Washington Park to raise awareness and money for spina bifida research. Supporters walked and rolled around to support the Spina Bifida Association of Colroado.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Dave Aguilera served as the emcee of the event.

CBS4’s Dave Aguilera (right)(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The walk raised thousands of dollars for the association this year.

LINK: Spina Bifida Association of Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s