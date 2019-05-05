Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Friends and family came together Sunday at Washington Park to raise awareness and money for spina bifida research. Supporters walked and rolled around to support the Spina Bifida Association of Colroado.
CBS4’s Dave Aguilera served as the emcee of the event.
The walk raised thousands of dollars for the association this year.