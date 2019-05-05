



Pete’s Kitchen

– Craving Mediterranean food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mediterranean restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret hummus to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

Topping the list is Pete’s Kitchen. Located at 1962 E. Colfax Ave. in Cheesman Park, the diner and Greek spot is the highest rated inexpensive Mediterranean restaurant in Denver, boasting four stars out of 638 reviews on Yelp.

Westword named it one of the best old-school diners to score a budget-friendly breakfast in 2018. For a morning meal, look for a breakfast sandwich stuffed in a pita or gyro. There’s also a wide selection of classic American fare like cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and root beer floats.

Shondiz

Next up is Central Business District’s Shondiz, situated at 480 16th St. With 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp, the food stand, Mediterranean and Persian/Iranian spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

With another outpost on East Quincy Avenue, this spot offers meat-focused kebabs, falafel sandwiches, chicken shawarma and greens.

Melita’s Greek Café & Market

Capitol Hill’s Melita’s Greek Café & Market, located at 1035 Lincoln St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap grocery store and Greek spot, which offers falafel and more, four stars out of 277 reviews.

In 2016, this spot’s Italian pasticcio was named as one of 11 comfort foods to try in Denver by Zagat. On the menu, look for classic dishes like mousaka, spanakopita and chicken souvlaki kebabs. There’s also a selection of burgers, sandwiches, greens and more.

Zoes Kitchen

Last but not least, there’s Zoes Kitchen, a University Park favorite with four stars out of 37 reviews. Stop by 2023 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 101, to hit up the Mediterranean and Greek spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

With more than 200 locations across the country, this health spot offers dishes like kebabs, bowls, pita and piadina sandiwches. Look for the harissa-marinated salmon pita.

Article provided by Hoodline.