



More than 8,000 people took part in Walk MS at City Park Saturday morning. The annual event, emceed by CBS4’s Karen Leigh, raises money for research to fight Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

“When we’re talking thousands and thousands of people all coming together for the same purpose, it’s very heartwarming to me; it’s exciting to be a part of this,” said Linda McEntee.

She was diagnosed with MS 11 years ago.

“I feel so blessed to have such support that I’ve had through my journey,” she said.

Her brother flew her in from South Dakota to be a part of Walk MS.

“She’s in remission right now, and she’s been able to control it, but it’s always a part of her life and always something she has to deal with,” said Linda’s brother, Brian Casey.

This is Brian’s first year doing Walk MS and his team was the top rookie fundraiser.

“We decided to go all-in this year, we’ve raised almost $20,000 in our first year and we’re very excited to be here,” he said.

“We have a lot to walk for, an awful lot to walk for and it’s going to be wonderful,” said Lorrie Eckerman.

She works for Brian and was part of his team. Her daughter Jessica was diagnosed with MS 11 years ago.

“It’s amazing. I have gotten to a point where I’m completely happy, and I want to support anyone else to get to that point,” said Jessica.

Each doing their part to help find a cure for the disease that effects hundreds of thousands of people

“We’re here to serve everybody and be proud,” said Brian.