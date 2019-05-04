THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Thornton police office was recognized for his heroic work last fall. The police department honored Officer Ryan Thornton at an event on Friday.
The Adams Broomfield Bar Association awarded Thornton with “Peace Officer of the Year,” after he saved a woman by pulling her out of her burning home.
CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe introduced you to the pair in November.
Wanda James suffers from multiple sclerosis and couldn’t move fast enough after her blanket caught fire when she was smoking a cigarette.
She pushed the emergency button on her medical device.
Thornton was only two blocks away when he got the call and found Wanda yelling for help through a window. The officer kicked in the door when he realized James couldn’t get out on her own.
Thornton was met with heavy smoke and had to run out to get fresh air. Then, he rushed back in to save James. Officials say Thornton suffered serious smoke inhalation, with soot found in his lungs.
Firefighters later showed up, and both ended up going to Swedish Medical Center. Both have since recovered.
https://twitter.com/ThorntonPolice/status/1124436235819159552