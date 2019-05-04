Filed Under:Denver News, Solar Rollers Glory Race

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly three dozen high school teams competed in the Solar Rollers Glory Race on Saturday. Elitch Gardens set up the track.

(credit: CBS)

Students designed, built and tested solar-powered remote controlled cars for the race.

For one team, things didn’t go as planned.

“I lost traction for no real reason so now everything is broken. The front wheel and the back wheels came off,” said one of the teammates.

(credit: CBS)

The competition includes speed challenges, endurance racing and academic competitions.

The goal is to teach students how a complete clean energy system works.

