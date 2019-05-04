  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State University, Fort Collins News, Joyce McConnell


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The new president at Colorado State University spoke with CBS4’s Jim Benemann weeks after she took her new role. Joyce McConnell previously served as provost at the University of West Virginia.

CBS4’s Jim Benemann interviews Joyce McConnell. (credit: CBS)

McConnell says CSU is well positioned for the future after the leadership of Dr. Tony Frank. One of her main goals is providing more access to college for students from all backgrounds.

“Where are all those students who might not otherwise go to school, but are so smart? Why aren’t they at CSU? We want them here,” she said.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: CSU Board Officially Hires New University President Joyce McConnell

McConnell refers to herself as down to earth and pragmatic. She says CSU reflects those same values.

Her first day will be July 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s