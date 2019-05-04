Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The new president at Colorado State University spoke with CBS4’s Jim Benemann weeks after she took her new role. Joyce McConnell previously served as provost at the University of West Virginia.
McConnell says CSU is well positioned for the future after the leadership of Dr. Tony Frank. One of her main goals is providing more access to college for students from all backgrounds.
“Where are all those students who might not otherwise go to school, but are so smart? Why aren’t they at CSU? We want them here,” she said.
McConnell refers to herself as down to earth and pragmatic. She says CSU reflects those same values.
Her first day will be July 1.