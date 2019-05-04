DENVER (CBS4) — Authorities are attempting to capture a man thought to be behind a series of grocery robberies in the Denver metro area.
The hispanic male — described as 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall with a medium build, dark hair, and a goatee — is the sole suspect in seven robberies in the last month.
According to the Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the suspect presents a weapon or a simulated weapon to employees at check stands and customer service counters.
The robberies:
- April 5, 2019 @ 4:19 pm 8126 S. Wadsworth Boulevard, Littleton
- April 12, 2019 @ 6:40 pm 5501 W. 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
- April 20, 2019 @ 6:20 pm 6470 E. Hampden Avenue, Denver
- April 22, 2019 @ 6:25 pm 3190 S. Parker Road, Aurora
- April 26, 2019 @ 4:30 pm 11747 W. Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
- April 29, 2019 @ 11:00 pm 11088 W. Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
- May 2, 2019 @ 7:05 pm 2750 S. Colorado Boulevard, Denver
“Under the Hobbs Act,” the FBI stated in a press release, “interference with commerce by threats or violence is punishable
by a 20-year prison sentence, and up to $250,000 fine for each offense. Possession of a
firearm, during or in relation to a crime of violence, is punishable by no less than a 7-
year prison sentence and up to life in prison for each offense.”
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments from Wheat Ridge, Aurora, Denver and Lakewood are working with the FBI in pursuit of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact those agencies or call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.
“Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed
coming into money suddenly,” the FBI added.