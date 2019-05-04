Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Each year, members of Colorado’s law enforcement community who gave their lives are honored. Four new names are on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday in Golden.
Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick and Las Animas County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Moreno died in 2018.
Littleton Police Officer Kevin Denner died in crash while off duty six years ago.
At an event on Friday, family and friends remembered the fallen officers as fellow officers paid tribute.
