  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, Golden News


GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Each year, members of Colorado’s law enforcement community who gave their lives are honored. Four new names are on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday in Golden.

(credit: CBS)

Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick and Las Animas County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Moreno died in 2018.

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Deputy Micah Flick (credit: CBS)

Sgt. Matthew Moreno (credit: Las Animas County)

Littleton Police Officer Kevin Denner died in crash while off duty six years ago.

Kevin Denner (credit: City of Littleton)

(credit: CBS)

At an event on Friday, family and friends remembered the fallen officers as fellow officers paid tribute.

RELATED: Adams County Unveils ‘Unit 111’ To Honor Fallen Officers

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s