(HOODLINE) – Craving African food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top African spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
African Grill And Bar
Topping the list is African Grill and Bar. Located at 18601 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Suite 101, in Gateway – Green Valley Ranch, the bar and African spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated African restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 574 reviews on Yelp.
Queen Of Sheba
Next up is South Park Hill’s Queen of Sheba, situated at 7225 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 366 reviews on Yelp, the Ethiopian spot has proven t
o be a local favorite.
Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant
South Park Hill’s Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant, located at 5707 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Ethiopian, gluten-free and vegan spot four stars out of 211 reviews.
Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant
Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant, a bar and Ethiopian spot that offers salads and more in Montclair, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1422 Poplar St. to see for yourself.
Ethiopian Restaurant
Over in Congress Park, check out Ethiopian Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 177 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Ethiopian spot at 2816 E. Colfax Ave.
Article provided by Hoodline.