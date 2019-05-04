Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Nursing is an in-demand and growing profession across the country. This week, the University of Colorado School of Nursing at the Anshutz Campus is celebrating Nurses Week.
This morning on CBS4, Joel Hillan spoke with three students about the events taking place from May 6-10.
LINK: CU College of Nursing