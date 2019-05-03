  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver neighborhood with a little-known name decided to make a change — catching the attention of late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert. On Thursday night, Colbert congratulated the Cherry Hills Village subdivision formerly named Swastika Acres for taking action after 111 years.

During his ‘Meanwhile’ segment, Colbert broke down the neighborhood’s history.

(credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS)

“They area had once been home to the Denver Land Swastika Company, a company that chose its name before Nazis adopted the swastika symbol,” Colbert pointed out.

(credit: CBS)

“They’ve just been really busy with other stuff since 1945,” Colbert joked.

(credit: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/CBS)

The neighborhood’s new name will be Old Cherry Hills.

Some residents told CBS4 they weren’t aware of the neighborhood’s name until informational signs about a proposal to change the name were posted in the area.

 

 

