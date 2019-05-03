GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A total of 40 charges have been filed by prosecutors against Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the man blamed for last week’s fiery crash on Interstate 70. The crash killed four men, injured 10 and involved more than two dozen vehicles.
Jefferson County officials announced Friday that Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver from Texas, faces charges that include four counts of vehicular homicide.
His wife says he’s innocent because he lost his brakes but video has been publicly released that investigators believe shows him driving erratically for miles, even past a truck ramp where he had a chance to leave the highway.
The crash killed Doyle Harrison, 61, of Hudson, William Bailey, 67, of Arvada, Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, of Denver and Stanley Politano, 69, of Arvada.