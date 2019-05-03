AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Prom can be too expensive for some teenagers, especially teens who are parents. Thanks to a volunteer at New Legacy Charter School, those students will get the opportunity to experience that high school tradition.

Students at New Legacy Charter School are getting ready for prom like many teenagers in Colorado.

Zipporah Rowlette was pretty sure she wouldn’t be attending prom.

“Because it’s hard to get dresses… because they are really expensive,” said Rowlette.

She, like everyone at her school, is a teenage parent. For those students, finances can be tough.

“They are trying to decide, do I buy baby stuff which is more important or do I stay home because I can’t afford a dress for the prom” said Deja Gill, a volunteer at the school.

Gill does not want anyone to miss out, so she called in some favors. Soon, she had some donated dresses and accessories at the school. Some of which have a historic past.

“I’ve got some original dresses from very well-known music groups from the Motown sound,” said Gill.

They hope to get enough outfits so every student can be dressed head to toe, free of charge.

If you’re wondering why it’s so important to dress these kids like a million bucks, just ask Zipporah, “Everyone, when they get dressed up, they feel great… they feel happy.”

It shows in the smiles on their faces.

“Everybody want’s to dress up and look pretty and handsome for the prom,” said Gill.

In addition to more dresses shoes and jewelry, Gill also needs suits and tuxedos for the young men of the school because they want to look sharp, too, on their special day.

Anyone with prom dresses, jewelry or tuxedos to donate can drop them off at New Legacy Charter School located at 2091 Dayton St. in Aurora.