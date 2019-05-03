DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have only had a few minicamp practices, but Joe Flacco has quickly made an impression on some of his younger teammates.

“Being a young guy, and having a quarterback that won the Super Bowl, I’m ready to do whatever he needs me to do,” said second-year receiver Tim Patrick. “He gets into the building before me … and he’s one of the last people in the building.”

“I like how much of a teacher he is,” said Patrick’s teammate and fellow second-year receiver Courtland Sutton. “You see him all the time coaching guys up on what he’s looking for on certain routes … and also getting feedback from us, where we like the ball lead and what to expect when the ball’s coming out, and I really like that and appreciate that.”

DaeSean Hamilton also gave his take on working with Joe Flacco. #4Broncos @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/GgchKTCe3d — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) May 3, 2019

Patrick, Sutton, and other Broncos were at the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Sewall Child Development Center in support of their teammate Dae’Sean Hamilton, who was the keynote speaker of the Champions For Children Luncheon.

“Joe being here just makes everything even more exciting,” Hamilton said. “Just having a new face at quarterback and someone that obviously has won a Super Bowl, someone that can also bring leadership to the table, leadership to the offense.”

The next time the players will hit the field with their new quarterback will be for Organized Team Activities starting May 13.