  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Jeff Gurney
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police, James Bachmann

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins investigators traveled the world to hunt down a man accused of sexual assault on a child. James Bachmann vanished before going to court 17 years ago.

James Bachmann (credit: Larimer County)

Detectives over the years learned that Bachmann frequented Asia and Europe. And they found he’d be traveling from Indonesia to Doha, Qatar, last month. And that’s when Fort Collins Police found a window to apprehend him.

They worked with the U.S. State Department and Qatari officials to arrest him. A Fort Collins detective and two U.S. Marshals flew to the Middle East to assist with extradition.

“This is another example of where the criminal impact unit is relentlessly pursing dangerous criminals to make sure our community is safe,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Cronin with the Fort Collins Criminal Investigations Division in a prepared statement.

On April 25, 2019, They extradited Bachmann back to Larimer County where he is being held on a $2 million cash bond. Bachmann faces charges of sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Jeff Gurney

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s