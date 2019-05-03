FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins investigators traveled the world to hunt down a man accused of sexual assault on a child. James Bachmann vanished before going to court 17 years ago.
Detectives over the years learned that Bachmann frequented Asia and Europe. And they found he’d be traveling from Indonesia to Doha, Qatar, last month. And that’s when Fort Collins Police found a window to apprehend him.
They worked with the U.S. State Department and Qatari officials to arrest him. A Fort Collins detective and two U.S. Marshals flew to the Middle East to assist with extradition.
“This is another example of where the criminal impact unit is relentlessly pursing dangerous criminals to make sure our community is safe,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Cronin with the Fort Collins Criminal Investigations Division in a prepared statement.
On April 25, 2019, They extradited Bachmann back to Larimer County where he is being held on a $2 million cash bond. Bachmann faces charges of sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of a controlled substance.