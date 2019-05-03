Avs Bait San Jose By Blasting 'Baby Shark' During Game 4Pepsi Center workers decided to really stick it to the Sharks -- by blasting one of the most infamous children's songs of modern times.

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche Beat Sharks 3-0 In Game 4 To Even SeriesNathan MacKinnon kept up his scoring spree with a second-period goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for his first career playoff shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 to tie the Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

Denver Nuggets Hope To Solve Shooting Woes As Series Shifts To PortlandThe Denver Nuggets are looking for their first playoff win in Portland in 33 years.

Denver Nuggets And Colorado Avalanche To Stay In Denver Through 2040Denver and Kroenke Sports have a tentative agreement to keep both franchises in the Mile High City until 2040.

Arenado, Dahl, Tapia HRs Lead Rockies Over Brewers 11-6Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead the Colorado Rockies over Freddy Peralta and the Colorado Rockies 11-6 Thursday for a four-game split.

Trail Blazers Center To Nuggets: 'Take Control Of Your Fans'Enes Kanter, a Turkish native who has long been a target of the Turkish government, isn't happy with a fan at the Pepsi Center who alleged yelled "Go back to Turkey, oh wait you can't."