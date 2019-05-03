Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche Beat Sharks 3-0 In Game 4 To Even SeriesNathan MacKinnon kept up his scoring spree with a second-period goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for his first career playoff shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 to tie the Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

Denver Nuggets Hope To Solve Shooting Woes As Series Shifts To PortlandThe Denver Nuggets are looking for their first playoff win in Portland in 33 years.

Arenado, Dahl, Tapia HRs Lead Rockies Over Brewers 11-6Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead the Colorado Rockies over Freddy Peralta and the Colorado Rockies 11-6 Thursday for a four-game split.

Trail Blazers Center To Nuggets: 'Take Control Of Your Fans'Enes Kanter, a Turkish native who has long been a target of the Turkish government, isn't happy with a fan at the Pepsi Center who alleged yelled "Go back to Turkey, oh wait you can't."

WATCH: Drew Lock Trolls Chiefs By Flying Broncos Flag In Kansas CityIn a needed pledge of allegiance, Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has publicly disowned his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

Nuggets Fall To Blazers In Game 2 On Cold-Shooting Night, 97-90After giving up 39 points to Damian Lillard in the opener, the Denver Nuggets were determined to make sure Portland's role players would have to bear the burden of evening up the series. His teammates were up to the task.