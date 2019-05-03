Arenado, Dahl, Tapia HRs Lead Rockies Over Brewers 11-6Nolan Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead the Colorado Rockies over Freddy Peralta and the Colorado Rockies 11-6 Thursday for a four-game split.

Trail Blazers Center To Nuggets: 'Take Control Of Your Fans'Enes Kanter, a Turkish native who has long been a target of the Turkish government, isn't happy with a fan at the Pepsi Center who alleged yelled "Go back to Turkey, oh wait you can't."

WATCH: Drew Lock Trolls Chiefs By Flying Broncos Flag In Kansas CityIn a needed pledge of allegiance, Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has publicly disowned his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

Nuggets Fall To Blazers In Game 2 On Cold-Shooting Night, 97-90After giving up 39 points to Damian Lillard in the opener, the Denver Nuggets were determined to make sure Portland's role players would have to bear the burden of evening up the series. His teammates were up to the task.

Torrey Craig Gets Knocked Down And Bloodied In Nuggets Game 2 LossBloodied and bruised, Torrey Craig contributed seven points in a 97-90 loss to Portland on Wednesday night

Broncos Ask For Fans To Vote On Top 100 Players In Franchise HistoryThe NFL is celebrating its 100th season in 2019, and as part of the fun the Broncos are asking fans to help them choose the 100 best players in franchise history.