With spring in full bloom and Mother's Day just around the corner, it's the most brunch-happy time of the year. Here are the best spots in Denver to check out the next time you're planning a leisurely breakfast or brunch with friends or family.
Racines Restaurant
Topping the list is Racines Restaurant. Located at 650 Sherman St. in Speer, the traditional American breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Denver, boasting four stars out of 577 reviews on Yelp.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Next up is Hale’s Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, situated at 700 N. Colorado Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 1,580 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch eatery, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite.
Denver Biscuit Co.
City Park’s Denver Biscuit Co., located at 3237 E. Colfax Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 3,035 reviews.
Four Friends Kitchen
Four Friends Kitchen, a Southern and breakfast and brunch spot in Stapleton, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 842 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2893 Roslyn St. to see for yourself.
The Rolling Pin Bakeshop
Then, there’s The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, a Five Points favorite with five stars out of 317 reviews. Stop by 2716 Welton St. to hit up the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.
Article provided by Hoodline.