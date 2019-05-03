Explore Denver’s creative neighborhoods today at First Friday Art Walks across the city. Discover local artists and wander through the Mile High City’s seven art districts. Galleries, studios, and cultural attractions stay open late for a night of art, food, and fun.
https://www.denver.org/things-to-do/denver-arts-culture/denver-art-districts/
It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend, and the biggest celebration in the state happens right here in Denver.
Head to Civic Center Park Saturday and Sunday for two days full of activities. Enjoy authentic Mexican food, colorful performances, and the infamous Chihuahua races. It’s free to attend.
http://www.cincodemayodenver.com/
The Denver Derby Party returns to the Performing Arts Complex Saturday.
Celebrate the Kentucky Derby, cheer on your horse, and compete for the best derby hat. 100 percent of proceeds benefit college scholarships for underprivileged students.
https://www.denverderby.com/
The Big Wonderful is back and bigger than ever! Head to the 4400 Fox Street in Denver for Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo celebrations all rolled into one festival. Listen to live music, sample local food, and shop until you drop! Admission is $5.
https://www.thebigwonderful.com/