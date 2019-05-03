



DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets are looking for their first playoff win in Portland in 33 years. In order to do so, they need to solve their shooting woes.

Denver shot 34.7 percent from the field, 6-29 on their 3-pointers and missed 10 free-throws. The misses halted the Nuggets’ second half comeback, leading Portland to a 97-90 victory in Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals, tying the series at 1-1.

“I missed a ton in the first half that were completely wide open,” said Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray. “So I think all around, you know, we just missed. We had opportunities to close the gap over and over and we just didn’t.”

“Not to oversimplify it, but it is a make or miss league,” said Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone. “We couldn’t make a shot. I mean, Gary (Harris) and Jamal tonight go 2-for-13 from three, our starting backcourt. Got some good looks, the shots just didn’t go down.”

The misses in Game Two highlighted the Nuggets’ hot and cold shooting so far in the playoffs. In the wins, the Nuggets have shot 36.7 percent on their threes and 81.2 percent from the charity stripe. In the losses, Denver has made only 29.7 percent from three and 64 percent from the free-throw line. The Nuggets are also the worst free throw shooting team remaining in the playoffs at 74.4 percent.

But the team may have found a bright spot in the loss on Wednesday night. The Nuggets grabbed 14 offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter, giving them several second chance opportunities. It’s the type of fight Coach Malone wants to see as Denver looks for their first playoff win in Portland in three decades.

“I do love the fact that our guys competed at such a high level, at least gave ourselves a chance and at least played the way we need to play,” Malone said. “But now the challenge is doing it for as close to 48 (minutes) as possible.”

Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals starts at 8:30 p.m.