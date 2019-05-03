



– Every year one of the biggest fundraisers involving Colorado firefighters is the sale of a calendar that shows off first responders. We may not even be halfway through this year, but firefighters are getting ready to compete for a spot in the 2020 calendar. The annual calendar tryouts will be May 11.

The event is a major fundraiser for the burn center and burn camps at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Everything changed,” explained Triniti, a 14-year-old girl who is named the Colorado Firefighter Calendar’s “Burn Ambassador.”

About two years ago, Triniti was having a bonfire with friends when the wind picked up and she was badly burned.

“I have to do things differently now,” she said. “A lot of things changed through family, through myself and through friends.”

Trinti spent months recovering at Children’s, and was eventually able to attend the hospital’s burn camp. It’s a place that gives children who have sustained a burn the encouragement to recover — through rehabilitation and support from other survivors.

“It’s pretty much camp with other burn survivors, getting to learn from each other and helping each other through experiences,” Triniti said. “It’s almost like a second family.”

Firefighters across the state will be helping to raise money for the program by competing for a spot in next year’s calendar. As part of the event, contestants will strut their stuff down the runway.

“You’re a little out of your element doing it,” laughed John Padilla, a Denver firefighter who was featured in the 2019 calendar. “You just have to focus on the reason you’re doing it and that helped me through all the workouts and the diet.”

The firefighters chosen to be on the calendar also attend a burn camp to see how it helps young survivors. It gives these heroes a chance to see what has happened for some victims after they left the scene of a fire.

“To see the good things that can happen afterwards, to see the good things that can come out of it and to see that there is hope,” explained Paul Tauriello with Platte Canyon Fire and the cover model of the 2019 calendar.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 11 at the EXDO Event Center in Denver. VIP doors open at 6 p.m., general admission doors open at 7:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m. Firefighters say it’s an exciting and fun show, all for a good cause.

For more information visit cofirefightercalendar.org.