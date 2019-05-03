Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Crews were busy setting up for the Cinco de Mayo festival in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Friday. Drivers can expect several roads around the park closed during the weekend festivities.
The festival is at Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes traditional dancing, entertainment, food and live music.
An estimated 400,000 people are expected to attend the festival in Denver.
Police in Denver will also be patrolling Federal Boulevard for cruisers.
“We are going to be heavily staffed on Federal Boulevard with officers assigned and working proactively, we’re going to also be heavily staffed downtown, with both off and on-duty officers working the events to ensure public safety,” said Mark Fleecs with Denver Police.
