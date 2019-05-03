  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cinco de Mayo, Civic Center Park, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4)– Crews were busy setting up for the Cinco de Mayo festival in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Friday. Drivers can expect several roads around the park closed during the weekend festivities.

The festival is at Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and includes traditional dancing, entertainment, food and live music.

(credit: CBS)

An estimated 400,000 people are expected to attend the festival in Denver.

Police in Denver will also be patrolling Federal Boulevard for cruisers.

(credit: CBS)

“We are going to be heavily staffed on Federal Boulevard with officers assigned and working proactively, we’re going to also be heavily staffed downtown, with both off and on-duty officers working the events to ensure public safety,” said Mark Fleecs with Denver Police.

LINK: Cinco de Mayo Festival

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s