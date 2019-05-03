Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — There was less than a minute left in Game 4 and the Colorado Avalanche had a 3-0 lead over the San Jose Sharks. That’s when Pepsi Center workers decided to really bait the Sharks — by blasting one of the most infamous children’s songs of modern times.
WARNING: Do not watch this video if you are susceptible to getting extremely annoying songs stuck in your head.
It’s not clear if any of the Sharks noticed, but Avalanche fans ate it up.
“Troll level 100,000,000 at the Pepsi Center playing ‘Baby Shark‘ as this one winds down,” CBS4 sports reporter Michael Spencer tweeted.
“The savagery,” Ryan Koenigsberg tweeted.
The Avs’ win on Thursday night tied the series at 2-2. Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round is Saturday in San Jose.