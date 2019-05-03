Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Aiden von Grabow, a teenager, has pleaded guilty to murder as an adult in the death of a 20-year-old Longmont woman in 2017. Von Grabow was sentenced to life in prison.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Aiden von Grabow, a teenager, has pleaded guilty to murder as an adult in the death of a 20-year-old Longmont woman in 2017. Von Grabow was sentenced to life in prison.
Von Grabow admitted to stabbing Makayla Grote to death when he was 15. Police arrested him after her sister identified him.
He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder, stalking and a number of other cases.