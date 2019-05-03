  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aiden von Grabow, Makayla Grote


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Aiden von Grabow, a teenager, has pleaded guilty to murder as an adult in the death of a 20-year-old Longmont woman in 2017. Von Grabow was sentenced to life in prison.

Aiden von Grabow (credit: Boulder County)

Von Grabow admitted to stabbing Makayla Grote to death when he was 15. Police arrested him after her sister identified him.

Makayla Grote (credit: YouTube)

He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder, stalking and a number of other cases.

