DENVER (CBS4)– There is a chance for theatre lovers to see the hit Broadway musical Wicked for just $25 a ticket! The winners of a lottery will get the chance to buy a limited number of seats before each show at The Buell Theatre.
Wicked is coming to the Denver Center for Performing Arts complex for five weeks, from May 8-June 9.
People who want to be included in the day-of lottery need to go to The Buell Theatre box office 2½ hours before show time to have their names placed in a lottery drum. Each person will print their name and number of tickets, 1 or 2, on a card provided. That card will be placed in the lottery drum and cards will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each.
Those whose name is drawn can buy tickets for $25 each, cash only, for that night’s performance.
Those who wish to participate need to have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, to purchase tickets. One entry per person.
Wicked is the Broadway sensation which looks at what happened before Dorothy showed up in the Land of Oz and features hits like “Popular,” “For Good” and “Defying Gravity.”
