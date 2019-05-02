



— When Ken Gestner was in his early twenties, he noticed his health slowly taking a turn for the worse. He says, “I had numbness in my hand. I had vertigo on a weekly basis.”

Those were just some of the symptoms he started experiencing. He also started having problems with his vision. His doctor couldn’t nail down what was wrong, so Ken lived a completely normal life. He held a job as an engineer and raised five kids.

Years later, in 2008, when his vision began getting worse, he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Being an active person and a provider for his family, it was a huge change for him.

“The hardest part is learning to listen to your body because I want to get things done and do things that my body just won’t allow me to do. So, it’s more than frustrating — it’s depressing,” he says.

Walk MS Brings Multiple Sclerosis Community Together

After being forced to leave his job, he found new purpose by volunteering with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. When he heard they did a walk for MS warriors, it was something he wanted to do immediately, but put off for years.

“Last year my wife was tired of hearing me say it, so she said ‘I’ll take care of it,'” says Ken.

She created Ken’s Team Curious and they walked for the first time.

Now Ken is hooked — and he says without donations his new favorite event wouldn’t be possible.

He hopes by raising awareness and money walking, maybe one day people like him won’t have to suffer with MS.

“It’s very important that we find a cure for this disease” he says.

The race is on Saturday, but it’s not too late to donate to Ken’s Team Curious. Click here to support the team.

LINK: Register for Walk MS