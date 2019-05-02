Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy with developmental disabilities. Alexander Jenson ran out of an after-school program at Koebel Library at about 5:30 p.m. He was last seen heading west on Orchard Road.
Jenson functions at the level of a 5 or 6 year old. He can’t drive and doesn’t have any money.
People in that area are asked to look around their property, in sheds, outbuildings and unlocked vehicles.
If you see him, please call the sheriff’s office at 303-795-4711.