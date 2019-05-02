Filed Under:Denver News, Sloan's Lake, Zocalo Community Development


DENVER (CBS4)– A redevelopment proposal in Denver’s Sloan’s Lake neighborhood is getting little support. Denver-based Zocalo Community Development wants to redevelop a site at the southeast corner of Sloan’s Lake Park.

(credit: Zocalo Community Development)

According to Business Den, the proposal at Newton Avenue between 16th and 17th Avenues includes 160 income restricted apartments and 160 for sale condominiums.

The Sloan’s Lake Neighborhood Association is against the rezoning. Some residents say the development would just be too big.

Comments

