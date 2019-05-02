Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Red Flag law, a measure that would take guns away from someone who is a threat to themselves or others, may be the subject of a lawsuit. The law was signed by Gov. Jared Polis last month.
It is slated to go into effect next year. But opponents say the Democrats passed the rules in getting the measure passed.
The Rocky Mountain Owners Group is expected to announce a lawsuit to the controversial law on Thursday afternoon.
It’s just one gun advocates group that has threatened to bring a lawsuit regarding the gun control law.