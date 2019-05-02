BREAKING NEWS2 semi fires close I-70 at Georgetown, Silverthorne
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jared Polis, Red Flag Bill

DENVER (CBS4)– The Red Flag law, a measure that would take guns away from someone who is a threat to themselves or others, may be the subject of a lawsuit. The law was signed by Gov. Jared Polis last month.

It is slated to go into effect next year. But opponents say the Democrats passed the rules in getting the measure passed.

(CBS)

The Rocky Mountain Owners Group is expected to announce a lawsuit to the controversial law on Thursday afternoon.

It’s just one gun advocates group that has threatened to bring a lawsuit regarding the gun control law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s