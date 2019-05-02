



— The Latinx Graduation Ceremony is a treasured tradition at Metropolitan State University – Denver. Now in it’s 23year, the celebration honors the achievements and heritage of the school’s Latino students.

“It’s really nice to see them walk across that stage because you know all the struggles that they went through to get there,” graduate Blake Trujillo said.

Yet for the first time, students like Trujillo crossed the stage Thursday evening as graduates of a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). The university received the designation in February, meaning Latino students represent 25% or more of the student population.

“In Colorado we have a fast growing Hispanic population, so it’s important for us to be able to make sure that our student body reflects the Colorado population,” Dr. Angela Marquez, Special assistant to the president, Hispanic Serving Institution, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. Twenty-three years ago, Marquez said there were only seven graduates at the Latinx Graduation Ceremony. This year, there are 546 – the largest class in the university’s history.

“I love that my identity is being represented,” Trujillo said. “The HSI designation means there is a lot of Hispanic representation here. Some people have the misunderstanding, ‘Oh, you’re Hispanic serving, so you only want Hispanic students.’ That’s not what it means. This designation will benefit all students here.”

The HSI designation means the university is eligible for millions of dollars in grants. Yet for first generation Latina students like Saira Galindo, it goes beyond dollars and cents.

“This campus was the most diverse campus I visited in the state,” she said. “I knew this is where I belonged. This is where I had students that look like myself and I could relate to.”

And there is hope the number of graduating Latino students will continue to grow.

“MSU Denver really is a place for everyone and we really are trying to celebrate every identity, every background, and this is a perfect example of how much it can really grow,” Trujillo said.

Many of the students who attended the Latinx Graduation Ceremony will also attend the traditional commencement for all graduating students on May 17.