BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Board of Regents voted 5-4 to make Mark Kennedy the next president of the CU system. Kennedy was the sole finalist for president in the vote that happened Thursday afternoon.

Mark Kennedy (credit: CBS)

Kennedy is currently the president of the University of North Dakota. He was also a U.S. Congressman for Minnesota, and had a conservative voting record.

(credit: CBS)

Many believe the former Republican congressman has shown a lack of support for the LGBTQ community, voting twice against marriage equality. Kennedy’s also voted against grants for colleges serving African American and Hispanic students.

Mark Kennedy (credit: CBS)

The CU Board of Regents had previously released a statement that called Kennedy, “…proven leader with a diverse set of skills… with a passion for higher education… and a strong commitment to diversity.”

Comments
  1. Peter Green says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    From an alum of UND to the CU Regents… Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

    Reply

