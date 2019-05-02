Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would make it harder for parents to opt-out of vaccinating their children died on the state Senate floor on Thursday afternoon. The bill had passed through the Senate Finance Committee earlier that morning.
The legislative session is expected to wrap up at the end of the week.
The bill would have required the state health department to develop a standardized form and a strict process for parents who choose to not immunize their children — whether it be for medical, personal or religious reasons.
Additionally, the bill would have overhauled how the state keeps track of who has received immunizations.
The bill’s sponsors say they want schools to be safe for all kids.
Colorado ranks among the lowest when it comes to vaccination rates, including diseases like measles, mumps, chicken pox and whooping cough.