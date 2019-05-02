Nuggets Fall To Blazers In Game 2 On Cold-Shooting Night, 97-90After giving up 39 points to Damian Lillard in the opener, the Denver Nuggets were determined to make sure Portland's role players would have to bear the burden of evening up the series. His teammates were up to the task.

Torrey Craig Gets Knocked Down And Bloodied In Nuggets Game 2 LossBloodied and bruised, Torrey Craig contributed seven points in a 97-90 loss to Portland on Wednesday night

Broncos Ask For Fans To Vote On Top 100 Players In Franchise HistoryThe NFL is celebrating its 100th season in 2019, and as part of the fun the Broncos are asking fans to help them choose the 100 best players in franchise history.

Colorado Rapids Fire Head Coach Anthony HudsonThe Colorado Rapids have fired head coach Anthony Hudson. The assistant coach has been named interim head coach.

Colorado Avalanche Rebound From 2-0 Deficit But Fall To Sharks In Game 3Logan Couture scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 7:10 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

'Like A Giant Puzzle': Crews Working Hard Converting Pepsi Center For Playoff GamesAs the saying goes, "Change doesn’t happen overnight."