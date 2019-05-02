



– Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter isn’t happy with how some fans at the Pepsi Center treated him during Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference Semifinals at the Pepsi Center between the Blazers and the Denver Nuggets. Kanter says fans yelled hurtful things at him.

An ESPN reporter tweeted that fans were yelling “Kanter sucks!” and “Go back to Turkey, oh wait you can’t.” That chant, if true, was apparently a reference to the Turkish native’s dispute with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. CBS News reported earlier this year that Turkish prosecutors are seeking the arrest and extradition of Kanter, who has long been a target of the Turkish government over his outspoken support for a dissident cleric who the government blames for a failed 2016 military coup.

Kanter scored 15 points and his team defeated the Nuggets 97-90 on Wednesday night, and he and Denver’s Torrey Craig got in a scuffle on the court that had nothing to do with the fans. The alleged chanting may have started after that.

MORE FROM CBSSPORTS.COM: Fans reportedly ejected from Nuggets-Blazers Game 2 following scuffle involving Enes Kanter, Torrey Craig

Kanter saw the ESPN tweet, and replied to it after the game. He tweeted “I wish I could go back to Turkey to see Family … But I chose to support Democracy, Freedom and Human rights, I am grateful for most Americans supporting that right. @nuggets take control of your fans.

This is hurtful … Be grateful for the Democracy and Freedom we have here.”

https://twitter.com/Enes_Kanter/status/1123980798015807488