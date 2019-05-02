



DENVER (247 SPORTS) – In a needed pledge of allegiance, Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has publicly disowned his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

Taking to social media Wednesday, the No. 42 overall draft pick shared video showing a Broncos flag with “the colors flying high” in his native Missouri. (He made sure to tag the location in bold font, too.)

Check it out:

Drew Lock is already trolling Kansas City… pic.twitter.com/roUHd9pLYm — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) May 1, 2019

Lock was born and raised in Columbia, MO., and attended college at Missouri. Naturally, and based on proximity, he was partial to the Chiefs, a commitment that entailed hating all things Denver. He didn’t hide this fact throughout the pre-draft process. In fact, once it was over, he’s got out in front of it, as if to control the narrative.

“No, I did not grow up a Broncos fan. I was a Chiefs guy,” Lock said last Friday after being drafted. “But I couldn’t be more excited to be able to go back to Kansas City and hopefully get a couple wins with ‘the bad guys.’”

His “bad guys” comment shook the Broncos’ fan base a bit, but Lock came to realize where his bread is buttered, and his NFL checks cashed. Denouncing the Chiefs is a solid start in a business where loyalty — any sort of loyalty — is exceedingly rare.

“I ended up getting to be a Bronco by the end of the day,” he said upon his selection. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the organization.