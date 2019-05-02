BREAKING NEWS2 semi fires close I-70 at Georgetown, Silverthorne
By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – In a needed pledge of allegiance, Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has publicly disowned his beloved Kansas City Chiefs.

(credit: CBS)

Taking to social media Wednesday, the No. 42 overall draft pick shared video showing a Broncos flag with “the colors flying high” in his native Missouri. (He made sure to tag the location in bold font, too.)

Check it out:

Lock was born and raised in Columbia, MO., and attended college at Missouri. Naturally, and based on proximity, he was partial to the Chiefs, a commitment that entailed hating all things Denver. He didn’t hide this fact throughout the pre-draft process. In fact, once it was over, he’s got out in front of it, as if to control the narrative.

“No, I did not grow up a Broncos fan. I was a Chiefs guy,” Lock said last Friday after being drafted. “But I couldn’t be more excited to be able to go back to Kansas City and hopefully get a couple wins with ‘the bad guys.’”

His “bad guys” comment shook the Broncos’ fan base a bit, but Lock came to realize where his bread is buttered, and his NFL checks cashed. Denouncing the Chiefs is a solid start in a business where loyalty — any sort of loyalty — is exceedingly rare.

“I ended up getting to be a Bronco by the end of the day,” he said upon his selection. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the organization.

