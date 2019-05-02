Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is gross! The Mile High City is typically on top 10 lists for best places to live, retire, be single, etc.
Now, Quality Logo Products survey puts Denver at number two when it comes to the grossest cities in the U.S. That’s according to a survey based on personal hygiene questions.
The survey found that people who live in Denver are more likely to go to work while sick, instead of taking a sick day.
Denver residents also only like to shower every four to five days.
The only city that was more gross than Denver? Seattle.
The city with the best hygiene in the nation: Miami.