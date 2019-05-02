BREAKING NEWSSemi fire closes I-70 at Georgetown
DENVER (CBS4)– Civic Center Eats is back with more food trucks than ever before. And new this year– a beer and wine garden on Thursdays.

(credit: CBS)

Civic Center Eats will be up and running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. until Oct. 10.

(credit: CBS)

Diners will find a wide variety of choices from 69 different vendors, an average of 25 per day, ranging from barbecue to vegan-vegetarian choices as well as ethnic foods like Indian, Mexican and Puerto Rican.

(credit: CBS)

There is also live music for lunch breakers.

(credit: CBS)

New additions this year include a beer and wine garden on Thursdays, featuring craft local beverages and picnic table seating, a daily selection of retail trucks selling fashion, jewelry, gifts and more and staffed, 3-stream waste stations for trash, compost and recyclables.

(credit: CBS)

One tip for avoiding the big crowds is to come right at 11 a.m. or to wait a bit longer to avoid the other diners at noon.

LINK: Civic Center Eats

