



– Denver hosts the largest Walk MS event in the nation, raising much needed money for the battle against multiple sclerosis. The National MS Society hosts the event, which includes a family-friendly walk and a certified 5K run. More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

“93% of our participants are directly connected to multiple sclerosis,” said Theodora Frankovich, senior manager of Walk MS.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system. It has a wide variety of symptoms, including tingling in the extremities, tightness in the torso, trouble regulating body temperature and in some cases blindness.

“When someone gets diagnosed with MS, no one gives them a manual, right? The MS Society is your manual. We have a great team of MS navigators that anyone who’s diagnosed with MS, anyone who’s a caregiver for someone living with MS can call,” Frankovich explained.

The National MS Society recently released a new study that indicates there are more people living with MS than originally thought.

“The amount of people living with MS has actually more than doubled. So we previously thought that 400,000 people lived with MS in the United States, and now it’s more like 800,000,” Frankovich told CBS4.

Walk MS is a place where that community can gather and share their common experience.

“It gives everyone an opportunity to come out and see that they’re not alone,” Frankovich said.

In addition to the walk and the run, there is a Kids Korner with a challenge course, Team Village where all the fundraising teams have decorated tents and Sponsor Row where information is available about therapies and support products. For the first time this year, there will be food trucks available after the walk.

“I, personally, attend because it’s something that a 5-year-old and an 85-year-old can do together,” Frankovich said.

The National MS Society hopes to raise more than $885,000 through Walk MS, funding that is much needed in the effort to find a cure.

“I would say there’s three parts where the funding goes, life changing programs, and services. We also do advocacy and then those global research projects to help find a cure,” Frankovich explained.

With so many people living with and touched by this disease, Walk MS is an important way to celebrate the MS movement.

“We want people to have assistance with family support, financial assistance, to support groups. There’s a lot of different resources out there and we want to remind people they’re not alone.”

LINK: Register for Walk MS

The certified 5K run starts at 8:00 at City Park on Saturday, May 4. There is a registration charge for that event. The walk kicks off at 9:15 a.m. There is no registration fee for the walk.

CBS4’s Karen Leigh will emcee the event.