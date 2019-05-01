



– Whether you’ve enjoyed camping in Colorado’s foothills recently or it’s been a while, the U.S. Forest Service is hoping you’ll give back by volunteering to help clean up some of their dispersed camping areas. These are the designated areas where people are allowed to camp but there aren’t established facilities like toilets or fire rings.

Rangers say some campers who choose this route in the foothills west of Boulder aren’t following the “leave no trace” mantra. As a result, the Roosevelt National Forest’s Boulder Ranger District is asking for help containing “the spreading resource impact.”

They have set up what they call Stewardship Days which are open to volunteers all ages. Two have already taken place, but several more are happening on Saturdays in May and June (5/4, 5/11, 6/8 & 6/15) near Boulder and Nederland.

Volunteers will be doing the following work:

– Reducing, combining or erasing the footprints of some dispersed campsites

– Installing vehicle barriers, fences and signs to manage existing sites

“We’re definitely looking for lots of volunteers,” said U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Reid Armstrong.

Volunteer coordinators will provide hard hats and any necessary tools, but volunteers are asked to wear work boots, eye protection and work gloves. They should wear long sleeved shirts and pants and bring their own lunches and water.

Additional Resources

The locations and dates of the Stewardship Days lie below:

May 4 – Front Range Trailhead

Directions: From Boulder drive west on Boulder Canyon Drive (CO-119) for approximately 5.0 miles, turn left or south on Magnolia Drive and drive approximately 8.3 miles, turn right or north on Forest Service Road 357.1 and drive approximately 0.2 miles to the Trailhead parking area.

May 11 – West Magnolia camping area

Directions: From Nederland drive south on Highway 72 for approximately 1.9 miles, turn right or west on County Road 132 W, drive approximately 1.0 miles, turn left or south on Forest Road 355.1A and the trailhead parking area will be on your right.

June 1 – Sugarloaf Mountain Trailhead/Switzerland Trail

Directions: From Boulder drive west on Boulder Canyon Drive (CO-119) for approximately 5.2 miles, turn right or north on Sugarloaf Road and drive approximately 4.7 miles, turn right or north on Sugarloaf Mountain Road (County Road 93) and drive approximately 0.8 miles to the Sugarloaf Mountain Trailhead parking area.

June 8 – Rocky Point Road

Directions: From Boulder drive west on Sunshine Canyon Drive for approximately 11.0 miles, continue through the town of Gold Hill on Main Street or County Road 52 and drive approximately 1.3 miles, turn left or south on Forest Road 453.1 and park near the intersection of County Road 52 and Forest Road 453.1.

June 8 – Ruby Gulch camping area

Directions: From Nederland drive north along Highway 72 for approximately 7.5 miles, turn right or east on Forest Road 328.1 and drive approximately 500 feet, turn right or south-east to continue on Forest Road 328.1 and drive approximately 0.15 miles, turn left or north on Forest Road 328.1B and park on the right side at the big open campsite.

June 15 – Upham Gulch/ Switzerland Trail

Directions: From Nederland drive north along Highway 72 for approximately 4.7 miles, turn right or east onto Forest Road 226.1 and drive approximately 250 feet to the large parking area on the right.

Anyone who is interested is asked to RSVP via e-mail. The email should go to Jared Smith at jared.a.smith@usda.gov. Indicate in the subject line which Stewardship Day you plan to volunteer at.

