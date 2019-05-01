Broncos Ask For Fans To Vote On Top 100 Players In Franchise HistoryThe NFL is celebrating its 100th season in 2019, and as part of the fun the Broncos are asking fans to help them choose the 100 best players in franchise history.

Colorado Rapids Fire Head Coach Anthony HudsonThe Colorado Rapids have fired head coach Anthony Hudson. The assistant coach has been named interim head coach.

Landmark Ruling: Olympic Champion Caster Semenya Must Lower Testosterone Levels To CompeteCaster Semenya lost her appeal against the introduction of new rules regulating the testosterone levels for athletes with a difference in sex development (DSD).

Colorado Avalanche Rebound From 2-0 Deficit But Fall To Sharks In Game 3Logan Couture scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 7:10 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.

'Like A Giant Puzzle': Crews Working Hard Converting Pepsi Center For Playoff GamesAs the saying goes, "Change doesn’t happen overnight."

Bond Between Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Showing On Court For NuggetsNuggets' Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 60 points in a 121-113 win over Portland on Monday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.