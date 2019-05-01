DENVER (CBS4) — A Denver woman is accused of shooting and killing her ex-girlfriend after the ex-girlfriend called 911 during an argument. Paulette Joyce is accused of firing the deadly shot inside an apartment on West 28th Avenue, near Clay Street, at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the statement of probable cause, the victim called 911 at about 3:21 a.m. She told police Joyce was pointing a gun at her. The victim answered questions for about five minutes and then stopped talking to the dispatcher. Police said screaming could be heard in the background.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Another woman, who said Joyce had called her earlier asking for a ride, was also in the apartment. Joyce was gone.

The woman told police she came to the apartment because Joyce asked to be picked up. When the woman arrived, she said Joyce’s belongings were in the hallway outside the apartment. She said they went inside and Joyce’s ex-girlfriend was throwing things at Joyce. Shortly after that, the victim called 911.

The woman who had come to pick up Joyce told police she saw Joyce point a gun at the victim and heard a gunshot.

The victim was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center but doctors couldn’t save her.

Police found Joyce about a block away on Speer Boulevard. The woman Joyce had called for a ride was asked to help negotiate with her. Police were able to take Joyce into custody and found a handgun nearby.

Joyce told police the handgun went off but that she hadn’t meant for it to happen.

Police arrested her for investigation of first degree murder.