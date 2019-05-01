



– After 20 years of supporting children in one of Colorado’s most impoverished neighborhoods, the Sun Valley Youth Center is getting a much-needed upgrade to its selection of books.

“I mean, this book has been read and read and read and read!” Laughed Kris Rollerson, Executive Director of the Sun Valley Youth Center.

“It doesn’t even have covers anymore and I’m not even sure this is the end of the book. It just kind of ends!” Rollerson showed CBS4 one of the tattered books from their shelf.

Thanks to one big donation, the youth center should be set with books for a while.

“I truly believe the future of our world depends on the education of our children and I know that I can change the world one book at a time and this is my mission, to change the landscape of literacy.” Said Lara Galante excitedly.

Galante is a consultant for Usborn Publishing, which has a grant program that helped provide funding for new books. With additional donations from local non-profit, Gals Who Give, the children of Sun Valley received $8100 worth of brand new books.

Each family who utilized the youth center was able to come in Tuesday and take home books to keep, for free.

“They had books but I wanted to give them amazing quality books and an amazing amount of books as well because I knew what a difference it would make. I can’t believe that I’m not crying. I know what a difference books make and to see the excitement on these kids faces…” Said Galante.

Jasmine Rich, a parent who came to pick up her daughter, was beyond thrilled.

“Coming from households that can’t afford books bringing that to us is awesome.” Said Rich.

Rich says she reads regularly with her daughter.

“Books are truly the foundation of how children interact, how they view things, where their imaginations go.”

The $8100 worth of new books, will go a long way for the kids who utilize the youth center.

“Sun Valley has just been a very underserved community for a long time.” Said Rollerson.

Rollerson says even the simple act of letting the kids choose their own books, is a meaningful experience not often had.

“I think that was really cool to experience them getting to choose and have a voice because a lot of our kids don’t get to use their voices and so this was a way for them to be able to do that.”

To learn more about the Sun Valley Youth Center and its services, click here.