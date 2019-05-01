Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police say they arrested a juvenile relating to the threats at Broomfield High School on Tuesday. Investigators say the juvenile, who will not be identified, made threats against the school and students.
A roughly 30-minute lockout followed at Broomfield High School and Broomfield Heights Middle School. Students at the high school were also released early last week.
The suspect faces two counts of false reporting of explosives, seven counts of false reporting and nine counts of interfering with students, faculty and an educational institution.