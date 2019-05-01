  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS News Special Report/AG Barr Testimony at Senate Judiciary
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run on Wednesday morning. The crime led to a short closure of a Denver intersection.

(credit: Denver Police)

Police say a car hit a person at Evans Avenue and Holly Street and that person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They think the car — a silver or tan sedan — possibly has front end damage on the passenger side.

Officers say a woman was driving and last seen going westbound on Evans.

Anyone who sees the car or who has more information about the crime is asked to call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s