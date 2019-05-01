Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run on Wednesday morning. The crime led to a short closure of a Denver intersection.
Police say a car hit a person at Evans Avenue and Holly Street and that person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They think the car — a silver or tan sedan — possibly has front end damage on the passenger side.
Officers say a woman was driving and last seen going westbound on Evans.
Anyone who sees the car or who has more information about the crime is asked to call police.