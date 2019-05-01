Comments
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– May 1 is the first day shuttles will be running to the Hanging Lake trailhead outside of Glenwood Springs. The shuttles and permits were put into place in an effort to minimize the effects of hikers visiting the scenic area.
The shuttles begin at the Hanging Lake welcome center near the community center in Glenwood Springs. Hikers must get a permit to gain access to the trail. That permit is $12.
There are 615 permits available each day but spots are quickly filling up.
U.S. Forest Service officials say July is particularly popular but also say there are still plenty of opportunities to visit between May and October.
There is no reservation required for those hiking the trail through April 30. Visitors can park at the trailhead in their personal vehicle during the off-peak season: Nov. 1 to April 30. Permits cost $10 per person during the off-peak season.